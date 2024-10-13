CB Tyrique Stevenson inactive for Bears agaisnt Jaguars in London

LONDON -- Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was inactive after picking up a calf injury in practice Thursday.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two-time Pro Bowler had missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

Chicago's other inactives were safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin), DB Terell Smith (hip), OL Nate Davis, WR Velus Jones Jr., and DL Dominique Robinson.

The Bears had already ruled out Brisker because of a concussion from last week.

Stevenson didn't practice Friday at the team's countryside facility in Ware, England. Jaylon Jones likely will be his replacement.

Hicks is set to start in Brisker's absence.

"The coaches have been with those guys and the technique and fundamentals are there," Eberflus said. "They're going to stand on solid ground. The other guys trust them, too, because they've been in there and produced and played for us. So, we feel good about both of those guys."

Backup cornerback Terell Smith (hip) had already been ruled out.

The Jaguars' inactives were DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Tyler Lacy, and DT Jeremiah Ledbetter.

