McMichael has battled ALS since 2021, will have HOF jacket and bust brought to his Illinois home

Bears legend Steve McMichael celebrated ahead of Hall of Fame induction: 'This kept him alive'

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was celebrated Thursday ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was celebrated Thursday ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was celebrated Thursday ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was celebrated Thursday ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrations are being held Thursday ahead of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are playing in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Watch ABC7's special "Call to Canton" pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller before the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ABC7 and ESPN.

Crowds gathered at bars in Chicago to watch the game and the Hall of Fame festivities.

The '85 Bears were one of the best teams in NFL history, and they are already well represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with five players and coach Mike Ditka. Steve McMichael's teammates have long believed he deserves to be in the group also, and now he will.

"He was a 100% effort guy," teammate Emery Moorehead said. "One of these guys you love to have on your team and hate to go against because they never quit."

Many loved ones believe the Hall of Fame has given McMichael motivation to live despite the ravages of ALS, which has robbed him of any ability to move or even speak. Publicist Betsy Shepherd has led the letter-writing campaign to get McMichael into the Hall.

"This kept him alive," Shepherd said. "When people say that, it's true. This kept him alive. He fought so hard to see this happen."

READ MORE | Misty McMichael reflects on emotional journey ahead of Mongo's Hall of Fame induction

Sportswriter and Hall of Fame voter Dan Pompei shared McMichael's statistics to fellow voters.

"They said, 'yeah, this is truly a Hall of Famer,' and it really has nothing to do with his illness," Pompei said.

Two other former Bears will join McMichael going into the Hall in Canton, Ohio, including the greatest kick returner in NFL history, Devin Hester. Defensive End Julius Peppers who played most of his career with Carolina... is also being inducted soon after their retirements.

McMichael had to wait 30 years, but he'll be surrounded by teammates at his home in Homer Glen, Illinois, when he receives his gold jacket on Saturday.

"The timing of it, especially doing it while he can still appreciate it, makes it that much more meaningful," teammate Jim Osborne said.

"It's great to be there with him knowing this was important to him, knowing this is what he deserved, what he worked for," teammate Jim Morrissey said.