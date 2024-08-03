Bears great Steve McMichael prepares for Hall of Fame induction at Homer Glen home amid ALS battle

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was celebrated Thursday ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three former Chicago Bears will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday: Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

There's a big party planned for "Mongo" in the suburbs. He can't travel to Canton, Ohio, for the ceremony as he battles ALS, so they are bringing the celebration to him.

Misty McMichael is representing her husband Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, that will now include "Mongo" as one of its newest members. Steve McMichael is bedridden with ALS, so Misty will speak for him.

"It's been amazing," Misty said. "It's been an honor and a privilege to represent for him because he's been playing ball since he was a boy, too, and that was his dream to be in all of these Hall of Fames he's been in, and this one is the best. And it's been so amazing, and we're so thankful and blessed."

McMichael had to wait 30 years for his call to the Hall, but he'll be surrounded by teammates at his home in Homer Glen, Illinois, when he receives his gold jacket on Saturday.

A sign outside the family's home celebrates the accomplishment of one of the heroes of the Bears 1985 Super Bowl team. Many members of that team will gather when Hall of Fame officials come to the house to officially induct him into the Hall.

It is a proud moment, not only for his family and for all Bears fans, but also for the Homer Glen community where the McMichaels live.

"This is very exciting," Homer Glen Trustee Jennifer Consolino said. "I'm glad the community gets to enjoy it together."

McMichael becomes the sixth member of the '85 Bears Super Bowl team to get into the Hall of Fame.

"This has finally come to fruition for him, and seeing this is very exciting for us in Homer Glen," Homer Glen Trustee Dan Fialko said.

Hester and Peppers are also going into the Hall in this class, but in Homer Glen it's all about the hometown guy.

"We love to rally around him, especially during this special time," Creamery owner Victoria Sisk said. "Very big moment for the community."

The Hall of Fame says McMichael is so popular they have sold out of his memorabilia. Many of his neighbors will be wearing that memorabilia at a block party on Saturday to celebrate his induction.

Another celebration was held Thursday in Chicago ahead of McMichael's induction. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears played in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

An All-Pro defensive tackle in 1985 and 1987, McMichael played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears' all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. His final NFL season was with Green Bay in 1994.

Whether he was terrorizing opponents or discussing the Bears on sports talk radio, the man known as "Ming The Merciless" and "Mongo" after the character in "Blazing Saddles" who knocked out a horse remained a prominent presence in Chicago long after his playing days ended. He also spent five years in professional wrestling in the late 1990s.

McMichael's brash personality and willingness to say whatever was on his mind made him a natural for professional wrestling. It also got him ejected from a Cubs game in 2001 for calling out home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the seventh-inning stretch.

He began working for World Championship Wrestling at the height of the "Monday Night Wars" with the World Wrestling Federation, starting as a color commentator and later joining Ric Flair in the "Four Horsemen" group.

McMichael was born in Houston and starred at Texas from 1976-79, becoming a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

McMichael became one of the most feared players on what might be the greatest defense ever assembled. With Hall of Famers Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary, Dent and McMichael, the 1985 Bears demolished just about everyone in their path on the way to the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship.

He played 15 years in the NFL - 13 with Chicago. Now, McMichael gets one more moment of glory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.