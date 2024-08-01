Chicago Bears ready to play Hall of Fame Game in Canton against Houston Texans

CANTON, Ohio -- The Chicago Bears are playing in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

Watch ABC7's special "Call to Canton" pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller before the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ABC7 and ESPN.

There are a few storylines to keep track of as the Bears prepare to take on the Houston Texans at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Bears legends head to the Hall

Three former Bears will be inducted at the ceremonies over the weekend: Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.

Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael will be receive his long-awaited honors at his home in Homer Glen as he continues his battle with ALS.

READ MORE | Misty McMichael reflects on emotional journey ahead of Mongo's Hall of Fame induction.

Rookie QB Caleb Williams and other Bears starters will sit in preseason opener

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will not make his NFL preseason debut in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft from Southern California along with all the Bears starters will sit out the first game.

Eberflus said doesn't see a need for starters to play in an extra preseason game considering the team has three other games plus a practice session at Halas Hall against Cincinnati on Aug. 15 prior to the preseason game against the Bengals two days later.

"We feel really good where (players) are right now in terms of the padded practices we've had," Eberflus said. "We've had three so far and then have another one tomorrow. And have a lot of good work, ones on ones, two on twos, a lot of good situations.

"We got a head start there because we are in the Hall of Fame Game, which I think is very fortunate for us this year to be able to add those reps, time on task as we say to our football team."

Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback on Thursday. He and Brett Rypien are involved in a battle for the backup position.

I would love to get out there and play... It's pretty awesome to be at Canton but it's coach's decision. Caleb Williams, Bears quarterback

Eberflus wouldn't commit yet to Williams making his debut in the Aug. 10 preseason game at Buffalo.

"Like I said, it's week to week, I'm not making that pronouncement now," Eberflus said.

However, he did say Williams needs the practice and will get some preseason playing time. He has said he'd like for Williams to get between 45 and 60 plays during preseason but without other starters playing against subs from Houston he'd be less likely to gain much from a start.

"He needs as many reps as he can get," Eberflus said. "You've got to be safe, of course. ... You've got to be smart about it."

Eberflus called this a chance for coaches to get an extra look at players fighting for roster positions.

"It's a great opportunity really for the guys, the role players that we are going to have on our team and the fringe roster players," Eberflus said. "Those guys are going to be looked at not only by us but the whole league."

Williams said Monday that he wanted to play in the game at the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Three former Bears will be inducted at the ceremonies over the weekend: Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.

READ MORE | Bears' Devin Hester's Super Bowl moment leads to Hall of Fame

"I would love to get out there and play," Williams said. "It's pretty awesome to be at Canton but it's coach's decision."

The Bears have locked wide receiver DJ Moore up into the future with a four-year $110 million contract extension with $82.6 million guaranteed.

NFL's revamped kickoff making its debut in the Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's new kickoff rule will make its debut when the preseason opens Thursday night with the Chicago Bears facing the Houston Texans.

While both teams are expected to sit starters, all eyes will be on the overhauled kickoffs during the annual Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Stadium.

NFL owners approved a radical change for kickoffs in order to revive a "dead play" that saw a record-low returns last season.

For a standard kickoff, the ball will be kicked from the 35-yard line with the 10 kick coverage players lined up at the opposing 40, five on each side of the field.

The return team will have at least nine blockers lined up in the "set up zone" between the 30- and 35-yard line, with at least seven of those players touching the 35. There will be up to two returners allowed inside the 20.

Only the kicker and two returners are allowed to move until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner inside the 20.

It's a great opportunity really for the guys, the role players that we are going to have on our team and the fringe roster players. Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air can be returned, or the receiving team can opt for a touchback and possession at the 30. Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air and goes out of bounds or out of the end zone also will result in a touchback at the 30.

If a ball hits a returner or the ground before the end zone and goes into the end zone, a touchback will be at the 20 or the ball could be returned.

If a kick goes out of bounds before the end zone, or hits the ground or is touched by the receiving team before reaching the landing zone, the return team gets the ball at the 40.

Owners agreed to a one-year trial of the new system that was heavily influenced by the kickoffs used in the XFL spring league.

Only 21.8% of all kickoffs were returned last season as both kicking and receiving teams too often chose to avoid the risk of a possible return.

The NFL estimates that more than half of all kickoffs will be returned this season. The goal is to increase the number of returns without making it more dangerous.

Associated Press pro football writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.