Chicago Board of Education to meet for 1st time since Mayor Johnson's appointments

The Chicago Board of Education will meet publicly for the first time Thursday after Mayor Brandon Johnson named seven new members.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The newly appointed Chicago Board of Education will meet publicly for the first time Thursday.

This will be the first time the seven new Chicago Board of Education members will meet as a group/

Thursday is an agenda review committee meeting, which allows members to look at district proposals and contracts before the next full board meeting next Friday.

The new board will soon get to work on addressing the district's budget, the Chicago Teachers Union contract and decide CPS CEO Pedro Martinez's fate. The CPS budget and Martinez's future, however, are not on Thursday's agenda.

This comes after the previous board members, also appointed by the mayor, stepped down earlier this month.

After refusing to remove Martinez as CEO and approve a short-term, high-interest loan for the school district.

The public will now get a first real look at the people who will be tasked with following the mayor's orders for the next two months.

It's unclear how many of the seven will remain on the board come January, when the new 21-member partially-appointed, partially-elected school board will be seated.