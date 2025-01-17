24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 seriously injured after car crashes through fence in Humboldt Park, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 17, 2025 11:39PM
Car crashes through NW Side fence, near homes
A car crashed through a NW Side fence near homes Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured when a car crashed into the backyard of a home Friday evening on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened near North Avenue and Kimball Avenue in Humboldt Park, Chicago fire officials said.

An SUV hit a CTA bench before crashing into a fence, CFD officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the crash, where there was extensive damage to parts of the residential property.

Two people who were injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals. Their age and gender was not yet known.

A Chicago police officer was injured and took themselves to a hospital, but the injury was not related to the crash, CFD said.

No further information was immediately available.

