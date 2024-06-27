Driver crashes into van, CTA bus in the Loop, 1 hospitalized, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A driver was issued traffic citations after striking a van and a CTA bus Wednesday in the Loop, leaving one person hospitalized.

The man was driving a gray sedan at about 8:45 p.m. south in the 300-block of South State Street in the Loop when he hit a gray van traveling in the same direction, Chicago police said.

His car then ran into a CTA bus that was stopped; police added.

A woman who was a passenger in the gray sedan was hospitalized in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago police said.

No other injuries were reported. No other information was provided.

