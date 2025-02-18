1 charged after carjackers drive away in car with boy, 6, inside on West Side, Chicago police say

A child is safe after the car he was in with with his mother was stolen at gunpoint.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year old is facing charges in a carjacking where a child was in the backseat, Chicago police said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The carjacking took place at about 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 2700-block of West Lexington Street.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was sitting inside a vehicle with two boys, ages one and six, when two suspects approached.

The suspects implied they had a gun and forced the woman and the one-year-old boy out of the vehicle, police said.

The suspects then sped away with the six-year-old boy still inside, police said.

Police said the six-year-old was later found outside, a short distance away where the carjacking was reported. At the scene, officers could be seen carrying a child from an ambulance.

Police said the 17-year-old was then arrested and now faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated fleeing police and one felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing identification and child endangerment.

