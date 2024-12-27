1 woman killed, 1 injured in West Side stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One woman was killed and another injured in a stabbing on the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 5300-block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old woman approached another 20-year-old woman while outside and there was a physical altercation.

Both women were injured by a sharp object, police said.

The woman who originally approached the other woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other woman was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good conditions with multiple cuts to the arm and was placed into custody, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

