Teens, including 11-year-old, charged for beating, robbing man on CTA near the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A girl and three teens are facing felony charges after Chicago police said they beat and robbed a man on a CTA train.

On July 8, a 63-year-old man was beat up and robbed while on a train in the 100-block of Congress Parkway in Downtown Chicago, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested four underage people in relation to the crime in the 7000-block of Cottage Grove Avenue.

Each juvenile is facing a felony count for robbery to a victim over 60 and a felony count for aggravated battery.

Police arrested an 11-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. CPD did not release their names.

No other information was available.

