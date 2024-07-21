WATCH LIVE

2 teens charged with robbing, beating up 14-year-old in Uptown, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 1:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were arrested after a teenager was beat up, robbed at gunpoint on the city's North Side. Chicago police said.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 5100-block of Sheridan Road in the Uptown neighborhood, according to CPD.

A 14-year-old boy was beat up and had his things robbed while being held at gunpoint.

About one hour later, police arrested two teenagers, aged 15 and 16.

Both were arrested a couple of blocks away in the 5000-block of Winthrop Avenue and in the 1100-block of Winona Street.

Both teens are facing charges for armed robbery and battery.

The 16-year-old is facing an additional felony charge for possession of an automatic weapon.

No other information was available.

