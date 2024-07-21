2 teens charged with robbing, beating up 14-year-old in Uptown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were arrested after a teenager was beat up, robbed at gunpoint on the city's North Side. Chicago police said.
The robbery happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 5100-block of Sheridan Road in the Uptown neighborhood, according to CPD.
A 14-year-old boy was beat up and had his things robbed while being held at gunpoint.
About one hour later, police arrested two teenagers, aged 15 and 16.
Both were arrested a couple of blocks away in the 5000-block of Winthrop Avenue and in the 1100-block of Winona Street.
Both teens are facing charges for armed robbery and battery.
The 16-year-old is facing an additional felony charge for possession of an automatic weapon.
No other information was available.
