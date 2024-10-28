Man charged with DUI in deadly Little Village crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing felony charges in a deadly Southwest Side crash on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. in the 4500-block of West 26th Street in Little Village, police said.

Chicago police said Angel Rodriguez, 35, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed.

As a result of the crash, a 26-year-old man, who was riding in the car with Rodriguez, was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez is facing two felony counts for reckless homicide and aggravated DUI; two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also cited for speeding.

He was arrested on the scene.

The 26-year-old man has not been identified.

Rodriguez is due in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

