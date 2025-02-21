24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Boy, 11, critically injured in Englewood stabbing, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 12:39PM
Chicago police said an 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on the South Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at 8:11 p.m. in the 200-block of West 66th Street.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene and began treating an 11-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Are One detectives.

