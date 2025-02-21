Boy, 11, critically injured in Englewood stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at 8:11 p.m. in the 200-block of West 66th Street.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene and began treating an 11-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

