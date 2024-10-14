Burglars hit Canada Goose on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A luxury store on the city's North Side was the target of overnight crime in Chicago.

Four men shattered a window of the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile, according to police.

It happened at about 2:19 a.m. CPD said they did take items but did not know how much.

All four suspects fled in a black KIA SUV.

ABC7 Chicago's cameras were at the scene as Chicago police investigated. It showed mannequins on the ground and how the store had been ransacked.

No one in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

