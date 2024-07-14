Employees held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Loop armed robbery; 1 hospitalized, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Downtown employee was taken to the hospital after being threatened with a knife and held at gunpoint during a robbery, police said.

The robbery happened on Sunday around 1:45 a.m. in the 800-block of State Street in the Loop.

The employee walked out a back door to take out the trash when a man and a woman approached him with a handgun.

When the employee tried to run away, the man grabbed him and put a knife to his throat and entered the business, police said.

Once inside, the woman pointed the gun at another employee and demanded cash from the safe.

Both victims complied and the suspected ran away in unknown direction.

One of the employees was taken to the hospital after falling and hitting his head during the robbery.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

No other information was released about the suspects. Its unknown what type of business the employees worked for.

