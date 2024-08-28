Hourslong Back of the Yards SWAT standoff ends with arrest, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- An hourslong SWAT standoff ended early Wednesday with the arrest of a suspect in New City on the South Side.

The situation began just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers on patrol in the 5300 block of South Racine Avenue heard gunfire and then spotted someone who barricaded themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response, police said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the suspect was arrested without incident, police said.

No further information was available.

