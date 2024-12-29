Woman killed in West Side stabbing identified; woman charged, Chicago police say

Investigators say she got into an altercation with a woman and stabbed her several times.

Investigators say she got into an altercation with a woman and stabbed her several times.

Investigators say she got into an altercation with a woman and stabbed her several times.

Investigators say she got into an altercation with a woman and stabbed her several times.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a woman on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 12:15 a.m. in the 5300-block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman, 20, is accused of getting into a fight with Kimari Tousant, 20, while outside, police said.

Both women were injured by a sharp object, police said.

The woman who originally approached Tousant was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said.

The woman who died was identified as Jessica Flag by the medical examiner.

Tousant was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good conditions with multiple cuts to the arm and was placed into custody, police said.

Tousant was charged with murder in the first degree and a felony count for strong probability.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

