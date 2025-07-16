Man ambushed, robbed while walking on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was walking on State Street when he was robbed.

The crime happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 500-block of N. State Street, according to police.

A man, 23, was walking outside when two men allegedly approached him on foot, pushed him to the ground and robbed him.

At one point, the victim sustained a laceration to the left arm.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood