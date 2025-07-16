24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man ambushed, robbed while walking on North Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 6:13PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was walking on State Street when he was robbed.

The crime happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 500-block of N. State Street, according to police.

A man, 23, was walking outside when two men allegedly approached him on foot, pushed him to the ground and robbed him.

At one point, the victim sustained a laceration to the left arm.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

