WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with arson for Little Village fire that injured 3, including Chicago firefighter

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 11:28PM
Man charged in SW Side arson fire that injured Chicago firefighter
A man has been charged with arson for a July Little Village fire on Sawyer Avenue that injured three, including a firefighter, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a fire that injured several people on the Southwest Side last month.

The arson happened on July 1 in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A man and woman were hurt. Police said Thursday that a Chicago firefighter was also injured by the blaze.

A 60-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition while a 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Mt. Sinai, officials said.

When the fire happened, investigators said they were looking into reports that gasoline was found at the scene.

A 25-year-old man is now charged with arson.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW