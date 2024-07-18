WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man robbed, injured while riding CTA bus in Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 12:33PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was victim to a robbery while riding a CTA bus in Austin, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The incident happened in the 300-block of Cicero Avenue on Wednesday around 10:23 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was arguing with a man while riding a CTA bus.

During the argument, the man pulled out a sharp object, cut the 27-year-old and ran away with his stuff.

The victim was cut in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital. Chicago police said he was expected to be okay.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW