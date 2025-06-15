Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was stabbed amid an attempted robbery on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 700-block of E. Marquette Road in Woodlawn at about 4 a.m.

A 34-year-old man was near the sidewalk when two mal suspects approached him and pulled out a knife and tried to take his things.

The victim resisted and police said the suspects stabbed him in the stomach.The 34-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

