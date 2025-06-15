24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Woodlawn, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 15, 2025 12:44PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was stabbed amid an attempted robbery on Sunday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The incident happened in the 700-block of E. Marquette Road in Woodlawn at about 4 a.m.

A 34-year-old man was near the sidewalk when two mal suspects approached him and pulled out a knife and tried to take his things.

The victim resisted and police said the suspects stabbed him in the stomach.The 34-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW