Man stabbed near Dunkin' in South Loop, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 26, 2025 3:10AM
A 35-year-old man was stabbed Sunday near a Dunkin' restaurant on West Roosevelt Road in South Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed Sunday evening near a downtown Dunkin' restaurant.

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road near Canal Street in South Loop, Chicago police said.

During an altercation, a 65-year-old man stabbed a 35-year-old ma in the left arm and back with a sharp object, according to police.

The younger man was taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said. One person was taken into custody.

Officers could be seen going in and out of the Dunkin' at the location as police continued to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

