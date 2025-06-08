CPD releases photos of 2 suspects, SUV linked to North Side business burglary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released pictures of two suspects and an SUV linked to a burglary at a North Side business.

The robbery happened on May 21, between 2:45 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., near Damen and Balmoral.

Police say the burglars were dressed all in black. They were driving a small red SUV with a black front panel on the driver's side.

The suspects were last seen heading southbound on Damen Avenue toward Foster Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

