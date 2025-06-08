24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPD releases photos of 2 suspects, SUV linked to North Side business burglary

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 8, 2025 11:52AM
The Chicago Police Department released pictures of two suspects and an SUV linked to a burglary near Damen and Balmoral.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released pictures of two suspects and an SUV linked to a burglary at a North Side business.

The robbery happened on May 21, between 2:45 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., near Damen and Balmoral.

Police say the burglars were dressed all in black. They were driving a small red SUV with a black front panel on the driver's side.

The suspects were last seen heading southbound on Damen Avenue toward Foster Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

