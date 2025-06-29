Man convicted in Lincoln Park sexual assault: court documents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, court documents show.

In July 2023, a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the 1900-block of North Sheffield Avenue.

Police said the victim was visiting a friend from out of town. She had just arrived at her friend's home when, police said, the suspect came up from behind and sexually assaulted her before running away.

Reggie Brown was arrested about 20 days after the crime. He was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and another count of aggravated robbery.

Nearly two years later, Brown was found guilty by a judge on counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated battery.

He is due back in court on July 1.

