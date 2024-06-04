WATCH LIVE

Rideshare drivers robbed at gunpoint in less than 2 hours on South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 8:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police urged rideshare drivers to be aware of their surrounding after recent armed robberies.

On Monday, two drivers were robbed at gunpoint within two hours on the city's South Side, police said.

The first happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 6700-block of South Jeffrey Boulevard in Jackson Park.

About a 90 minutes later, a second robbery happened in the 7200-nlock of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore.

In both incidents the driver picks up a man while, another man approaches the driver, pulls out a gun and demands their property.

The offenders are described as two men about five-foot-four and weigh around 120 to 130 pounds. Both wear dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at (312) 747-8384.

