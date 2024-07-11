Teenage girl charged in string of CTA bus beatings, robberies

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking and robbing several people on public transit over the past few months.

The girl was arrested Tuesday after she was identified as the person who allegedly robbed and battered four people since January on CTA buses or trains, Chicago police said.

The first attack happened Jan. 8 when a 26-year-old woman was accosted in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, police said.

On May 6, a 23-year-old woman was battered and robbed in the 100 block of West Cermak Road; four days later, a 34-year-old man was battered and robbed in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue.

The teen was also charged with robbing a man, 30, on July 4 in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

The girl was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of aggravated battery.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

