Thieves targeting construction sites in Logan Square, across North Side, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of thieves targeting buildings under construction.

CPD said there have been four crimes across the North Side in the last two weeks.

Police said the thieves entered the buildings to steal copper piping and tools.

In at least one incident, workers were on site at the time, CPD said.

The thefts happened at the following locations and times:

- 3900 Block of North Hamilton Avenue on May 16, 2025 at 5 p.m. (St. Ben's)

- 2800 Block of West Shakespeare Avenue on May 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. (Palmer Square)

- 2600 Block of North Mozart Street on May 24 2025 at 4 p.m. (Logan Square)

- 2100 Block of North Mozart Street on May 24, 2025 at 6 p.m. (Palmer Square)

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

