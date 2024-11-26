Chicago families of gun violence victims receive Thanksgiving shopping spree

Five families who were victimized by gun violence received a very special Thanksgiving surprise Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Putting food on the table this Thanksgiving might be a struggle for some people and Tuesday, some deserving families will get to give their family an unforgettable meal this holiday.

Philanthropist Early Walker surprised each family at a South Side Jewel Osco with a $400 Thanksgiving shopping spree.

All of them lost a loved one to gun violence. Many of the cases still unsolved.

Sierra Evans' family is one of the recipients. Sierra was shot and killed just days after turning 19 in September.

Her family continues to grapple with the deep, tragic loss.

"Sierra has been gone almost three months now and it's hard for my brother and them to get food on the table and for the kids for Thanksgiving," Mark Abrams, Sierra Evans' uncle, said.

"We wanted to show them that they are not alone," Walker said. "We wanted to show them that we are with them as a community."

Chicago City Council members Stephanie Coleman, David Moore, and Peter Chico were also crucial in making this surprise happen. They are all trying to show support to families missing loved ones this holiday.