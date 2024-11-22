6 hospitalized in Humboldt Park apartment fire, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people have been hospitalized after a fire in a Humboldt Park apartment building Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The victims, all in their 70s, were transported to Stroger and St. Mary hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Thomas Street, police said.

CFD said the fire started in the building's basement.

Firefighters had to bust through windows on other floors to help with ventilation from the heavy smoke.

Firefighters rescued four people while two others made it out on their own, despite the smoke.

Police said none of the residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.