Crews respond to garage fire near Trump Tower | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews responded to a fire near Trump Tower on Tuesday.

Video captured by ABC7 city cams showed smoke coming out of a parking garage near Trump Tower at Wabash and Kinzie.

At about 11:30 a.m. crews blocked off surrounding roads to respond to the fire.

So far, it is unknown what the source of the fire was.

Is is unknown if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.