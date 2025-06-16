Video shows as Chicago firefighters battle car fire in Woodlawn

Video shows as Chicago firefighters extinguish a car fire at 62nd and Kimbark Avenue on Monday.

Video shows as Chicago firefighters extinguish a car fire at 62nd and Kimbark Avenue on Monday.

Video shows as Chicago firefighters extinguish a car fire at 62nd and Kimbark Avenue on Monday.

Video shows as Chicago firefighters extinguish a car fire at 62nd and Kimbark Avenue on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video shows as Chicago firefighters battled a car fire on the city's South Side on Monday morning.

ABC7 was at the scene at about 6 a.m. at 62nd Street and Kimbark Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters were seen extinguishing the fire when an explosion from the vehicle was caught on camera.

After the explosion, the fire grew and engulfed the vehicle.

Firefighters were quick at putting the fire out.

It is unknown what caused the fire. Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.