Chicago firefighters battling house fire in Back of the Yards: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flames could be seen shooting from a house Thursday night on the city's South Side.

The house fire appeared to be in the 4800 block of South Ada Street in Back of the Yards.

Video posted to social media showed the fire.

There was no word yet on if there were any injuries.

ABC7 has reached out to CFD for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.