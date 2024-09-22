WATCH LIVE

Man critically injured in South Shore apartment fire, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 11:25AM
A man was taken to a hospital with multiple burns after an apartment fire, according to police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after being found inside a burning building on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

First responders arrived to the South Shore apartment around 1:59 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. 79th Street on Sunday morning.

Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was found inside the apartment building. He had multiple burns throughout his body.

Chicago firefighters took the man to the hospital where he was listed under critical condition.

No other injures were reported. The fire was out by 4:45 a.m. according to police.

Chicago police said the building fire was accidental.

