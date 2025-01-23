Father of teen killed in Chicago shooting writes children's book in his honor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father who lost his teenage child to Chicago's gun violence has found a unique way to honor his son's memory.

Caleb Westbrooks was a 15-year-old freshman at Rauner College Prep when he was shot and killed during a robbery in January 2022.

His father, Corneal Westbrooks, is now the author of a children's book titled "Caleb the Great: Touchdown in New Orleans."

Corneal Westbrooks joined ABC7 in studio Wednesday to talk about the book and his son's legacy.

