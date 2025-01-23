24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Father of teen killed in Chicago shooting writes children's book in his honor

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 1:42AM
Corneal Westbrooks, the father of Caleb Westbrooks, a 15-year-old killed in a Chicago shooting, wrote a children's book in his son's honor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father who lost his teenage child to Chicago's gun violence has found a unique way to honor his son's memory.

Caleb Westbrooks was a 15-year-old freshman at Rauner College Prep when he was shot and killed during a robbery in January 2022.

His father, Corneal Westbrooks, is now the author of a children's book titled "Caleb the Great: Touchdown in New Orleans."

Corneal Westbrooks joined ABC7 in studio Wednesday to talk about the book and his son's legacy.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
