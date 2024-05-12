Solar storm puts on Northern Lights show on Mother's Day weekend; no serious problems reported

Chicago has a chance to see Northern Lights Sunday, but the best time to see them is hard to predict

If you are wondering what the best times to see the Northern Lights Sunday, May 12 you are going to need some patience.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago was lucky to get a second chance to see a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights on Saturday night.

Auroras' peak hours are difficult to predict, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

The best time to view the auroras overnight was Sunday around 3 a.m. just before sunrise.

In some areas, the lights are difficult to view to the naked eye, Martinez explained.

Those that shared detailed images of the lights were adjusting light exposure and lens settings to get the perfect picture.

The slight chance to view the auroras will continue through Sunday night because of the solar storm.

How to record or photograph auroras

As the phenomena awed the country, many went to social media to share their beautiful photos and videos of the dancing lights.

But, others weren't so lucky at capturing the once-in-a-life opportunity.

The Aurora Borealis Observatory said it is difficult because the lights are constantly moving. The organization recommends using a camera with a wide, sharp lens.

Weather Forecast Chicago | Live Doppler Radar

Earth energy disruptions

The solar storm caused what appeared to be only minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said extreme geomagnetic storm conditions continued Saturday, and there were preliminary reports of power grid irregularities, degradation of high-frequency communications and global positioning systems.

But the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that, so far, no FEMA region had reported any significant impact from the storms. The U.S. Department of Energy said Saturday it is not aware of any impact from the storms on electric customers.

NOAA predicted that strong flares will continue through at least Sunday, and a spokeswoman said via email that the agency's Space Weather Prediction Center had prepared well for the storm.

On Saturday morning, SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service said on its website that service had been degraded and its team was investigating. CEO Elon Musk wrote on the social platform X overnight that its satellites were "under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far."

Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues of the Northern Lights were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, China, England, Spain and elsewhere.

People in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and other Midwestern states were able to capture photos of bright colors along the horizon.

NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated.

The agency alerted operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft, as well as FEMA, to take precautions.

The sun has produced strong solar flares since Wednesday, resulting in at least seven outbursts of plasma. Each eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, can contain billions of tons of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona.

The flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that is 16 times the diameter of Earth, NOAA said. It is all part of the solar activity ramping up as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.

AP News writers Tom Krisher, Josh Funk, and Marcia Dunn contributed to this report.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.