Chicago hosts Minnesota after Allen's 27-point game

Minnesota Lynx (18-3, 13-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-13, 1-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Minnesota Lynx after Rebecca Allen scored 27 points in the Chicago Sky's 87-76 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Sky are 3-4 in home games. Chicago gives up 86.3 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Lynx are 7-3 on the road. Minnesota averages 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Chicago averages 79.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 74.7 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Chicago gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 80-75 on July 6, with Courtney Williams scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sky. Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.br/]