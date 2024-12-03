Chicago Human Rhythm Project's celebrating 'Holiday Rhythms'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One week from Tuesday people can enjoy Chicago Human Rhythm Project's seasonal celebration "Holiday Rhythms."

It's a celebratory fusion of tap dance and live jazz music with some special guests!

Chicago Human Rhythm Project's artistic director Jumaane Taylor joined ABC7 to talk about the showcase, what people can expect, some of the special guests and where the proceeds go.

December 9 Artists: The Eric Hochberg Trio, jazz vocalist Dee Alexander, flamenco dance with Wendy Clinard, Stone Soup Rhythms' Keyana Latimer, musical artists Sam Thousand and Mike Austin, Jumaane Taylor, and Lane Alexander

December 16 Artists: The Eric Hochberg Trio, jazz vocalist Dee Alexander, Flourish Dance Academy founders Jessica and Martin Bronson, Stone Soup Rhythms' Keyana Latimer, musical artist Brent Griffin Jr., Trinity Irish Dance Company, Jumaane Taylor, and Lane Alexander

For more information, visit www.chicagotap.org.