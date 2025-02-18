Chicago leaders want undocumented business owners to be prepared for deportations

Chicago leaders spoke on undocumented business owners and deportations, and the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offered legal advice Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hispanic leaders in Chicago want business owners living in the U.S. without legal permission to be prepared in case of deportations.

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a news conference on Tuesday morning to make sure all Latino businesses are protected from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A major concern is ensuring workers are not left jobless if the owners are targeted and the business is forced to shut down.

Officials said business owners must prepare for potential challenges.

There are over 140,000 Hispanic businesses in Illinois.

From the kitchen to the bar, immigrant business owners make up nearly a quarter of self-employed individuals in Illinois, pumping almost $3 billion into the economy, according to the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. But, not all owners have plans to keep their businesses going if they are deported.

"Payroll, bills to pay, all that stuff. I'm the person dealing with that; so, yeah, I'm worried every single day," said Angel Diaz, with Frida Room.

Diaz is living in the U.S. without legal permission. However, he is in the last stages of getting his U.S. citizenship.

Bringing his grandmother's recipes from Mexico City to Chicago, Diaz opened his Pilsen restaurant by himself nine years ago.

"I've been working hard for so long, and I've been here for more than 25 years. You know, I feel like this is where I should be," Diaz said.

Despite Diaz's longevity in the country and his economic contributions to the United States, the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others are urging businesses to prepare for a succession plan in case their owners are deported.

"Those businesses that are facing those challenges are going to continue because they are resilient like all immigrants are," said Raul Raymundo, president and CEO of the Resurrection Project.

The Hispanic Chamber and others are offering a free program, providing owners with preparation tools in case they are deported. The tools are not just for owners living in the U.S. without legal permission, but also for owners with citizenship that employ those living in the U.S. without legal permission.

"I tend to tell my employees not to live in fear because fear is one of the worst feelings you can have," said Jose Munoz, owner of La Parra.

Munoz, a legal resident, and his family own La Parra restaurant in Berwyn. They have a plan in place if ICE walks in the door.

"We have a private room, where it's only for employees. That should protect our employees," Munoz said.

Because the state of Illinois does not require immigration status to get a business license, the Hispanic Chamber does not keep data on how many owners are living in the U.S. without legal permission. But, the organization knows through word of mouth there are quite a few.

To learn more about free legal and financial resources from the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, click here.