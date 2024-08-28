WATCH LIVE

Baby Nathan to go home after 9-month NICU stay at Advocate Children's Hospital

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 11:21AM
Chicago NICU baby going home after 9-month hospital stay
Baby Nathan was born at 25 weeks weighing 14.3 ounces at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is getting a very special send-off at Advocate Children's Hospital Park Ridge on Wednesday.

Baby Nathan of Chicago was born at 25 weeks and weighed only 14.3 ounces.

After a nearly 300-day stay in the neo-natal intensive care unit, his parents can welcome him home.

During his nine-month stay in the NICU, Nathan had surgery, battled pneumonia and other medical complications.

On Wednesday, doctors and nurses will line the halls to celebrate Nathan leaving the hospital for the first time. The celebration is set to begin around 10 a.m.

