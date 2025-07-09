Chicago plays Dallas following Reese's 22-point showing

Dallas Wings (6-14, 2-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-13, 1-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

Wings -1; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Dallas Wings after Angel Reese scored 22 points in the Chicago Sky's 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Sky are 2-4 on their home court. Chicago has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wings have gone 2-8 away from home. Dallas is the Western leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Myisha Hines-Allen averaging 5.2.

Chicago's average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 94-83 in the last matchup on June 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is scoring 13.2 points per game with 12.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Sky. Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Hines-Allen is averaging seven points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (ribs), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.