Chicago police alert warns of robbers targeting victims waiting for rideshare on North Side

Stephanie Wade
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 9:20AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released an alert about robberies in the Wrigleyville and Gold Coast neighborhoods so far this year.

Police said in the robberies, the victims were approached after leaving a tavern and waiting for a Lyft or Uber on the street.

The robbers then displayed a handgun and used physical force to demand property from the victim, police said. In several incidents, the victims' banking information was accessed through phones taken in the robberies.
- 3500-block of N. Clark St on January 5, 2025 at 1:30 a.m. (
-3500-block of N. Clark St on January 5, 2025 at 2:30 a.m.
-3500-block of N. Clark St on January 11, 2025 at 1:10 a.m.
-10-block of W. Division St on January 11, 2025 at 3:00 a.m.
-10-block of E. Elm St on January 12, 2025 at 2:16 a.m.
-1000-block of W. Newport on February 9, 2025 at 2:00 a.m.
-3500-block of N. Clark on February 23, 2025 at 1:55 a.m.
-3600-block of N. Clark on February 23, 2025 at 3:45 a.m.
-3500-block of N. Clark on March 9, 2025 at 3:00 a.m.
-20-block of W. Division on March 29, 2025 at 2:00 a.m.
-3500-block of N. Clark on April 13, 2025 at 1:30 a.m.
-3500-block of N. Clark on April 13, 2025 at 1:40 a.m.
-1000-block of W. Cornelia on April 13, 2025 at 2:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263.

