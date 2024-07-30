CPD asking for help finding boys allegedly abducted by mother from Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother from the city's South Side over the weekend.

Adyen-Jay Tallie, 10, and Tristan Tallie, 4, were taken about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night from the 5600-block of South State Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, CPD said.

CPD said their mother is 45-year-old Adrianne Tallie.

Adyen-Jay was last seen wearing an orange-striped shirt and dark blue Reebok basketball shorts. Tristan was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black shorts.

Adyen-Jay weighs about 43 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Tristan weighs about 36 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380.

