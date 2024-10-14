WATCH LIVE

Gunman shoots at, damages CPD vehicle in Gage Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 1:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police car was damaged by gunfire Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, CPD said.

Chicago police officers in an unmarked car responded to a call of a gang disturbance/person with a gun in the 5200-block of South Homan Avenue in Gage Park just after 11 p.m., CPD said.

That's when they saw a male suspect standing with a group of individuals shoot a gun at them, hitting the car, police said.

Police did not return fire, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is not in custody, and several people of interest are being questioned by Area One detectives.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
