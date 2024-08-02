WATCH LIVE

Apparent bones found near Old Town business, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 1:49AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after what appeared to be bones were found Thursday on the city's Near North Side.

The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. in 1500 block of North LaSalle Drive in Old Town, police said.

A barber shop is located at the site. It appeared the business may have been expanding to the storefront where the discovery was made.

The Cook County Medical Examiner is also investigating the discovery.

It was not yet known if the bones are human bones.

No further information from Chicago police was immediately available.

