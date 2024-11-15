Squad car hit as CPD officers respond to attempted burglary at Lincoln Park business: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police squad car was hit as officers responded to an attempted burglary early Friday morning, surveillance video shows.

It happened in the 2600-block of North Halsted Street in Lincoln Park.

Police say three people removed the front door of a business.

Officers arrived before the would-be burglars could get inside.

As police got out of their squad car, it was hit by another car, which drove away.

No one was hurt. One person was taken into custody.

