CPD warns of Bronzeville, North Kenwood burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves are breaking into apartments in the Bronzeville and North Kenwood neighborhoods, Chicago police said in a new alert.
In at least three separate incidents, police say thieves broke through a door or window, and then stole items from each apartment.
All three burglaries have happened in the past two weeks.
The most recent was on Saturday near 46th Street and Drexel Boulevard.
The incidents took place at the following times and locations:
- Between midnight Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 800-block of East 46th Street
- Between 9 p.m. Dec. 12 and 4:10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 4400-block of South Drexel
- 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4600-block of South Drexel