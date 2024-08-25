Chicago Public Schools students prepare for first day of school amid heat wave

Chicago Public Schools officials and students are preparing to return to classes for the first day of school on Monday amid a dangerous heat wave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first day of school for CPS students, and an impending heat wave is top of mind for many parents.

In a letter to families and staff, CPS leaders said they have a heat action plan in place, including all classrooms having air conditioning and staff being prepared for any issues that may arise. Meanwhile, parents are preparing to send their kids to school, hoping they stay cool.

Getting a new hair style is sort of a tradition for some families. The day before school starts, you've got to look the part.

"I'm getting curls with a bonnet," a 2nd grader named Malaun said.

But with soaring temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday, some school parents are making sure their kids don't, at least, *feel that part.

"It gets hot. You know what I'm saying?" school parent Ben Linton said. "You don't want your kid passing out."

Send them ready, because it is going to be a really hot day... Paris King, hairstylist

Many people brought their kids out to "Issues Barber & Beauty Salon" Sunday on the Near South Side before the first day of school.

"We're doing free haircuts, free hairdos," salon owner Yvenetta Welch said. "We're giving away backpacks filled with school supplies."

"Just giving back to the community," barber Sharod James said.

The looming heat during the first week of classes in Chicago has parents that ABC7 spoke to planning to stock their kids' backpacks with more than notepads and pencils. They are also packing them with bottles of water.

"Send them ready, because it is going to be a really hot day, and just make sure that they're cool," hairstylist Paris King said.

While CPS has had their issues with cooling systems in the past, school leaders said they are prepared with a heat action plan.

In the letter to families and staff, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said all classrooms will have proper air conditioning and there are back-up ACs if one breaks down.

"The index is supposed to be, like, 105!" school parent Nikcole Hunter said.

Hunter's role Sunday is that of a mother getting her kids ready for the first day of school. But, come Monday, she'll also be an educator, with a classroom full of young students, hoping to stay cool amid the potential heat.

"They should have air conditioning, so the students should be cool," Hunter said. "Of course, we probably - we definitely - won't be going outside because it will be extremely too hot."

CPS has already canceled any outdoor athletic competitions through Tuesday, and directed all outdoor activities to be moved indoors.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for all parts of Cook County from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch and a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (IL), Livingston, McHenry, Will, Jasper, Lake (IN), Newton and Porter counties from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.