Chicago weather forecast includes chance of heavy rain, gusty winds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather alert from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, as the Chicago area is under a risk for a few isolated severe storms.
There is a Level 1 risk of severe storms in the area.
The best chance for storms comes after 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
Gusty winds are the main threat, but there is potential for heavy rain, as well, especially between 1 and 6 a.m.
Thunderstorms are possible at any time, Butler said.
A line of fast and furious thunderstorms left downed trees and power outages in their wake last Tuesday night.