Chicago weather forecast includes chance of heavy rain, gusty winds

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler says storms are likely in the overnight hours into Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued an AccuWeather alert from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, as the Chicago area is under a risk for a few isolated severe storms.

There is a Level 1 risk of severe storms in the area.

The best chance for storms comes after 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Gusty winds are the main threat, but there is potential for heavy rain, as well, especially between 1 and 6 a.m.

Thunderstorms are possible at any time, Butler said.

A line of fast and furious thunderstorms left downed trees and power outages in their wake last Tuesday night.