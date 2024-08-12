16-year-old boy charged in Bronzeville shooting that injured another teen, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured Saturday near 44th Street and King Drive in Bronzeville after the Bud Billiken Parade, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured Saturday near 44th Street and King Drive in Bronzeville after the Bud Billiken Parade, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured Saturday near 44th Street and King Drive in Bronzeville after the Bud Billiken Parade, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured Saturday near 44th Street and King Drive in Bronzeville after the Bud Billiken Parade, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said Sunday that a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after another 16-year-old boy was shot with a graze wound to the head after an altercation Saturday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The teen victim was seriously injured Saturday shortly after the Bud Billiken Parade on the city's South Side.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a minor suffered a graze wound to the head near East 44th Street and South King Drive, which is near the Bronzeville parade route.

The shooting happened after a verbal altercation broke out around 2:15 p.m., about two hours after the Bud Billiken Parade ended, according to Chicago Police Department officials.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported to be in good condition, police said. He is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and a firearm was also recovered on the scene, police said.

The suspect has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Conduct, police said.

No further information was immediately available.