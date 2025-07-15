Teen critically hurt in East Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.
The shooting happened at about 10:11 p.m. on Monday in the 3000 block of W. Jackson Avenue, police said.
Officers responded to the call of a person shot.
They found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.
CPD said the teen was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Nobody is in custody.
